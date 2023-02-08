Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff February 8, 2023    Print

Maine Community College System ends Covid vaccine mandate
Bangor Daily News

Despite dropping its mandate, the system “strongly” encourages all students to get vaccinated against Covid. Some students may still be required to be vaccinated as part of certain programs or as required at off-campus sites.

Glen Oaks to appear in Dennis Quaid ‘Viewpoint’ documentary
Sturgis Journal

Michigan’s Glen Oaks Community College is set to be included this spring in an educational segment on “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid,” an award-winning, short documentary series. The program offers “innovative and unique content featuring the world’s most influential organizations and individuals,” according to its website.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.