Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki February 8, 2023 Print Photos from college members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee’s education and labor panel, receives the 2023 National Education Service Award from the Association of Community College Trustees and the American Association of Community Colleges. Connecticut community college leaders, including John Maduko (right of DeLauro), president of Connecticut State Community College, presented the award to her this week. (Photo: ACCT) Cuyahoga Community College President Michael Baston visits a warehouse of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which helps the college keep the student food pantries on its campuses stocked. (Photo: Tri-C) Firefighters who just finished taking a nine-chapter test at the Shumaker Public Safety Training Center at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, chat about the experience with each other and HACC President John J. “Ski” Sygielski (right). (Photo: HACC) Central Ohio Technical College President John Berry takes an icy lake dip as part of the United Way of Fairfield County’s 2023 Polar Plunge. The event raised more than $11,000. (Photo: COTC) The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants recently met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session. (Photo: TCSG) Virginia’s Democrat Sens. Tim Kaine (left) and Mark Warner visit Germanna Community College’s James R. Clapper Center for Innovation in Cybersecurity at what is to become its Barbara J. Fried Center. The lawmakers secured $870,000 in federal funding for the center. (Photo: GCC) Student trustees from College of DuPage (Illinois) and Hudson Valley Community College (New York) shared their community college story — and promoted #CCMonth — during the 2023 National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kim Villanueva/Illinois Community College Trustees Association) Louis Bass, CEO of RMC, watches as Sarah Serra signs her employment agreement with the healthcare company at Gadsden State Community College’s registered nurse apprenticeship signing ceremony this week. The Alabama college recognized 12 students who signed contracts with three local employers through the program. (Photo: Gadsden State) Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) and Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Michigan) toured Grand Rapids Community College’s Tassell MTEC and discussed federal funding for the new GRCC Center for Automation. (Photo: GRCC/Steve Jessmore) Jefferson Vasquez-Reyes (center left), a student at Montgomery College (MC), was recognized by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (center) during his State of the State address. The son of immigrant parents whose family came to the U.S. from El Salvador, the 18-year-old plans on becoming a doctor. He is joined by MC officials, including President Jermaine Williams (top left). (Photo: MC) Katie Lynch, Rockland Community College’s officer in charge of academic affairs, visits with New York high school to outline the college’s Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) program, a joint effort between RCC, Ford Motor Company, and Sound Business, Inc. that promotes career opportunities in the automotive industry for underserved high school students. (Photo: RCC)