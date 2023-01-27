Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki January 27, 2023 Print Photos from member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Florida) visits Palm Beach State College’s Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence to announce $1 million in federal funding to the college for advanced technology training for faculty and students, new augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence equipment for classrooms. (Photo: PBSC) Students from all five colleges of the Alamo Colleges District advocate alongside hundreds of community college students from across Texas at the state Capitol in Austin for Community College Day. (Photo: Alamo Colleges) City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) doubles down on its commitment to equity in service to its students during a City Colleges Symposium titled “Building Towards Equity in Higher Education” that included (from left) CCC Chancellor Juan Salgado, CCC board vice chair and CEO of A Better Chicago Elizabeth Swanson, and U.S. Education Under Secretary James Kvaal. (Photo: CCC) Jay Allen, president of Mississippi’s Itawamba Community College, leads the college’s Leadership Development Institute. (Photo: ICC) Gregory Adam Haile (right), president of Broward College in Florida, visits the state Capitol in Tallahassee to meet with state legislative leaders such as House Speaker Paul Renner. (Photo: Broward College) Augusta Technical College President Jermaine Whirl (right) and Augusta University President Brooks Keel unveil the new Augusta Advantage logo after signing a partnership agreement to create a streamlined pathway for transfer students. (Photo: Michael Holahan/Augusta University) Burrough of Manhattan Community College President Anthony E. Munroe and CUNY Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Denise B. Maybank welcome a delegation of education leaders from Italy. (Photo: BMCC) Ohio’s Edison State Community College kicks off its Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership. (Photo: Edison State) In Michigan, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II visits Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) for a roundtable discussion with GRCC President Charles Lepper, students, administrators and faculty members about the successes of Michigan Reconnect, a program launched in 2021 that serves students 25 and older who have not yet earned a degree. (Photo: GRCC) Steve Robinson, president of Lansing Community College in Michigan, hosts “Alumni Stories & Teachable Moment” on LCC Connect, which is celebrating one year of the college’s partnership with Michigan Radio. He is joined by LCC’s Lisa Alexander and Angela Mathews, vice chair of the college’s board. (Photo: LCC) Members of Seminole County legislative delegation visit Seminole State College of Florida’s Altamonte Springs Campus on the first day of spring term classes. From left: Rep. David Smith, Sen. Jason Brodeur, Seminole State President Georgia Lorenz, Rep. Doug Bankson and Board of Trustees Chair Bob Cortes. (Photo: Seminole State College) Students at Indian River State College (Florida) study to become surgical services technologists, who are an integral part of the team of medical practitioners providing surgical care to patients. (Photo: IRSC)