The Pennsylvania college’s “Guns Down, Level Up” program aims to help people who have firsthand gun violence experiences to get the education, job training and help they need to succeed no matter their age.
Free college plans range in scope, support and programmatic design.
A diverse community college classroom is full of opportunities for enriching, student-led discussions.
The Georgia technical college is partnering with Phobe Putney Memorial Hospital in using its Living and Learning Community to expand the college’s nursing programs for their students.
Campus culture took center stage at Westmoreland County Community College as the Pennsylvania school opened its new Center for Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in a repurposed classroom in the Student Achievement Center.