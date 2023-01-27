Headlines

Community College of Allegheny County introduces program aimed at reducing gun violence
WPXI

The Pennsylvania college’s “Guns Down, Level Up” program aims to help people who have firsthand gun violence experiences to get the education, job training and help they need to succeed no matter their age.

Commentary: Not all free-tuition community college plans are equal
CommonWealth Magazine

Free college plans range in scope, support and programmatic design.

Commentary: Embrace the unpredictability of teaching in community colleges
Times Higher Education

A diverse community college classroom is full of opportunities for enriching, student-led discussions.

Albany Technical College makes efforts to local fight nursing shortage
WFXL

The Georgia technical college is partnering with Phobe Putney Memorial Hospital in using its Living and Learning Community to expand the college’s nursing programs for their students.

Westmoreland County Community College opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, Belonging
TribLive

Campus culture took center stage at Westmoreland County Community College as the Pennsylvania school opened its new Center for Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in a repurposed classroom in the Student Achievement Center.

