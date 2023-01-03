Newsmakers

New CEO

Naydeen González-De Jesús will serve as the 13th president of San Antonio College (Texas), making her the first woman president in a quarter century and only the second to hold the office since the college’s founding in 1925. She begins her new role on January 9.

González-De Jesús is currently executive vice president of student success at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) in Wisconsin. Under her leadership, the college’s academic multi-year plan and the strategic enrollment management plan were developed and adopted by the college’s board.

“Her wealth of experience in the area of student success and equitable outcomes will serve San Antonio College and the Alamo Colleges well as she brings a unique blend of international public diplomacy, research and higher education experience to the position,” Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores said in a release.

Prior to MATC, Gonzalez-De Jesus — who is a leadership fellow of the National Community College Hispanic Council — was a public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Argentina and helped to expand partnerships between higher education institutions in the U.S. and Argentina, including the implementation of an education memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Immediately prior to that post, Gonzalez-De Jesus was vice president of student affairs for Bergen Community College (New Jersey), where she led Project Graduation, an initiative that received several Bellwether Award nominations for helping students complete their college education.

Over her career, she has also served as associate dean of academic advising and worked with special populations at Rowan College at Burlington County (New Jersey), and as assistant dean of student services and founding member and director of the Center for Student Success at Salem Community College (New Jersey).

CEO on the move

Art Pimentel has been appointed the fourth president of Folsom Lake College in California’s Los Rios Community College District. He starts on January 9. Pimentel is currently president of Woodland Community College (WCC), which is part of California’s Yuba Community College District. He has served in the position for more than three years.

Pimentel has more than 17 years of experience in higher education in a range of leadership roles, including student and instructional services, fiscal management, marketing, community outreach, enrollment management, facilities management, government relations, and institutional and strategic planning. Prior to his presidency at WCC, Pimentel worked in the Los Rios district for five years, serving as dean for Sacramento City College’s West Sacramento Center and as the district’s interim director of educational services and student success.

Over his career, Pimentel has also served as a public information officer at WCC, where he became director of TRIO programs. He later was appointed WCC’s executive dean for the Lake County Campus. In addition, Pimentel served as mayor of Woodland from 2008 to 2012, and also served on the city council, school district board of trustees and chair for the Yolo County Transportation District.

Kudos

Francisco Rodriguez, chancellor of the Los Angeles Community College District, will serve on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ transition advisory team to provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of her administration.

“With Mayor Bass’ ambitious plan to address homelessness, public safety, affordability, jobs and housing in Los Angeles, she has brought to the forefront many relevant and timely policies to reinvigorate our City,” Rodriguez said in a release.

LACCD Board of Trustee President David Vela praised the mayor for tapping Rodriguez. “Since he understands the educational needs of the region, he will be a great asset by providing key counsel to the transition team,” Vela said.

The advisory team comprises 103 members from local business, education and nonprofit worlds, as well as civic and religious leaders.

John J. “Ski” Sygielski, president of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, was presented with the Diversity Influencer of the Year award at the 2022 Catalyst Awards last month hosted by the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and Capital Regional Economic Development Corporation. The Catalyst Awards are presented to those who demonstrate a commitment to making a difference in their communities, creating more opportunities for business and building a brighter future the region.

Appointments

Christopher Jeancake is now admissions director at Savannah Technical College (Georgia). Previously, he was admissions director at Coastal Pines Technical College (Georgia).