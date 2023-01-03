Oregon Public Broadcasting
Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state legislature last year.
Sacramento Bee
The four Los Rios Community Colleges — Cosumnes River College, Sacramento City College, American River College and Folsom Lake College — each received $110,000 to determine whether they can construct student rental housing.