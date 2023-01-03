Headlines

Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state legislature last year.

Sacramento-area community colleges are making plans for new housing. One will break ground soon
Sacramento Bee

The four Los Rios Community Colleges — Cosumnes River College, Sacramento City College, American River College and Folsom Lake College — each received $110,000 to determine whether they can construct student rental housing.

