Headlines

By Daily Staff January 23, 2023    Print

Women a growing presence in trades programs at Madison Area Technical College
Wisconsin State Journal

At Madison Area Technical College, close to a third of those in the welding certificate program are women, and the metal fabrication program has two female students out of 36. Six women are enrolled in MATC’s construction and remodeling program, a diverse department that boasts a dozen students who are people of color and others who identify as LGBTQ or have physical or neurological disabilities.

Nationwide, college transfer students hit roadblocks. Maine found solutions.
Bangor Daily News

One key reason for the success is dual advising, which means students at the community colleges that have expressed their desire to transfer to a Maine university will get advice from both institutions at the same time.

Community college leaders warn of ‘dire’ consequences of proposed transfer rules
EdSource

Critics say enrollment crisis may occur in California if psychology, phys ed, health science are dropped from transfer requirements. Others say fears are overblown.

Amazon wants to help community colleges, HBCUs teach AI
Forbes

Amazon has launched an “educator enablement” program to help instructors at community colleges, HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions learn and teach AI.

San Diego City College contested bachelor’s degree is approved
Voice of San Diego

After a year of back-and-forth and objections from the California State University system, the community college’s baccalaureate in cyberdefense and analysis is official.

University of Hawaii board approves tuition freeze for 4 years for community colleges
Kauai News

The University of Hawaii board of regents has approved a new four-year tuition schedule that sets tuition rates through spring 2027.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.