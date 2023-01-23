At Madison Area Technical College, close to a third of those in the welding certificate program are women, and the metal fabrication program has two female students out of 36. Six women are enrolled in MATC’s construction and remodeling program, a diverse department that boasts a dozen students who are people of color and others who identify as LGBTQ or have physical or neurological disabilities.
One key reason for the success is dual advising, which means students at the community colleges that have expressed their desire to transfer to a Maine university will get advice from both institutions at the same time.
Critics say enrollment crisis may occur in California if psychology, phys ed, health science are dropped from transfer requirements. Others say fears are overblown.
Amazon has launched an “educator enablement” program to help instructors at community colleges, HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions learn and teach AI.
After a year of back-and-forth and objections from the California State University system, the community college’s baccalaureate in cyberdefense and analysis is official.
The University of Hawaii board of regents has approved a new four-year tuition schedule that sets tuition rates through spring 2027.