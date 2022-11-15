Multi-year safety campaign on Missouri college campus hits milestone

Springfield News-Leader

A security fee of $3 per credit hour was approved in 2016 at Ozarks Technical Community College and the funds raised — roughly $600,000 a year — have been used to add safety equipment, strengthen safety measures and hire more security officers.

Registered apprenticeships now available at every community college in Alabama

WPMI

New apprenticeship opportunities across hundreds of companies in Alabama are meeting workforce needs by giving residents the ability to focus on college and earning a living at the same time.

Commentary: Community colleges must leverage opportunities created by electric vehicle boom for their students

EdSource

How do we ensure this shift in the transportation sector happens equitably so that parts of California where median incomes are often considerably lower than in coastal communities or major cities don’t get left behind in this transition?

Want to become a drone pilot? Warren Community College drone lab now has room for you.

Lehigh Valley Live

The New Jersey college will accept nearly 200 students next year.

