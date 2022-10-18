CCP’s new technology center aims to help more students of color

Chalkbeat Philadelphia

The new $40 million Career and Advanced Technology Center at Community College of Philadelphia, which opened in August, has dramatically increased opportunities for students to pursue careers in transportation technology, advanced manufacturing and healthcare, all major industries in the area.

Healey puts community colleges at center of workforce plan

NBC Boston

Under a plan outlined by Democratic candidate for governor Maura Healey, any person over 25 with a high school diploma or equivalent, regardless of their GPA, could attend any one of the 15 Massachusetts community colleges.

After a decade of contraction, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College is growing again

Richmond Times-Dispatch

With four campuses, enrollment at Reynolds Community College has grown 9% from last year to roughly 7,800 students. Between 2011 and 2021, it shrank by 46%. It is not the only community college in Virginia seeing a rebound this fall.

What California community college students want in a new chancellor

CalMatters

The CalMatters College Journalism Network asked students enrolled in the 1.8 million-student-strong system the qualities they believe are the most important in a chancellor.