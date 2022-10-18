AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Submit abstracts for AACC Annual

AACC has opened the call for abstracts (formerly known as the call for proposals) for AACC Annual. This is your opportunity to share with other practitioners the innovations that you have implemented so that your colleges operate more efficiently and better serve students. Learn more about the conference tracks and abstract submissions. The deadline for submissions is November 15.

Register for WDI 2023

Register today for the 2023 AACC Workforce Development Institute (WDI) in Indian Wells, California, January 18-21. WDI gathers community college-based workforce and economic development professionals to discuss innovative strategies and promising practices in workforce and economic development.

Program initiatives

Accepting nominations for AACC Awards

Submit nominations for the AACC awards to be presented at the 2023 AACC Annual. The deadline to submit nominations for the Outstanding Alumni Awards and Leadership Award (Hall of Fame) is October 21. Submit nominations for the Awards of Excellence, Leaders of the Year and Rising Stars by December 30.

Celebrate faculty at AACC Annual

AACC’s Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty recognition honors individuals making a difference in the classroom. AACC-member colleges can nominate faculty for this distinction until December 30. Faculty will be recognized at AACC Annual.

Apply for the next Cyber Skills for All cohort

Last year, in collaboration with Microsoft, AACC began building a community of practice called Cyber Skills for All: Community Colleges Lead the Way. AACC is competitively selecting a second cohort of 14 community colleges to join the community of practice. Selected colleges will each receive $20,000 to, among other things, help build high-quality cybersecurity programs that prepare graduates to enter a variety of occupational areas across the digital economy. Apply by October 24.

Resources

View the AACC membership directory

The digital edition of the 2022-2023 AACC membership directory is available. AACC members can log in to view it. Members also can submit directory updates online.

Read the latest Community College Journal

The October/November issue of Community College Journal is now online. Read about how community college presidents straddle political lines, how colleges get buy-in for funding and the future of the Pell Grant program.

Opportunities from other organizations

Students can apply for the JCKF Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s (JCKF’s) Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a highly selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at four-year colleges or universities. Each Cooke Scholar has access to generous financial support for two to three years, college planning support, ongoing advising and the opportunity to connect with the thriving community of fellow scholars. The application deadline is January 12, 2023.