Overwhelming demand for online classes is reshaping California’s community colleges

Los Angeles Times

California community college students say taking classes online allows them to juggle work and family and pursue their dreams of higher education.

Health science, dual enrollment drive majority of technical colleges’ enrollment

Argus Leader

Dual enrollment is incredibly popular within the technical college system, with 1,346 dual-enrollment students. If it was it own major, dual enrollment would the the second most popular in the system.

Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed

OregonLive

Class rosters are not as full as they once were. And at many campuses, high-cost and low-revenue classes are proving the biggest draw, further complicating strained college budgets.

Arizona’s clash over illegal immigration and college tuition

Politico

Undocumented Arizona high school graduates can receive in-state university and community college tuition if Proposition 308 wins approval in November.