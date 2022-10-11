Overwhelming demand for online classes is reshaping California’s community colleges
Los Angeles Times
California community college students say taking classes online allows them to juggle work and family and pursue their dreams of higher education.
Health science, dual enrollment drive majority of technical colleges’ enrollment
Argus Leader
Dual enrollment is incredibly popular within the technical college system, with 1,346 dual-enrollment students. If it was it own major, dual enrollment would the the second most popular in the system.
Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed
OregonLive
Class rosters are not as full as they once were. And at many campuses, high-cost and low-revenue classes are proving the biggest draw, further complicating strained college budgets.
Arizona’s clash over illegal immigration and college tuition
Politico
Undocumented Arizona high school graduates can receive in-state university and community college tuition if Proposition 308 wins approval in November.