Future college leaders and presidents

Nearly 50 selected individuals from community colleges across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to participate in top-level professional development through the AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute and AACC Future Presidents Institute. The participants are:

AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute

Michelle Adams, City Colleges of Chicago (Illinois)

Abdullah Alobaidi, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)

Shelley Barkley, Sauk Valley Community College (Illinois)

Greta Bowling, Tarrant County Community College (Texas)

Tamika Bybee, Howard Community College (Maryland)

Bhuvana Chandran, Howard Community College (Maryland)

Jennifer Cumpston, College of DuPage (Illinois)

Erin Ebersole, College of Southern Maryland

Donnie Featherston, Butler Community College (Kansas)

Tara Firmin, Tarrant County Community College (Texas)

Kathryn Gimborys, American Association of Community Colleges

Oscar Hernandez, Texas Southmost College

Stephanie Metzger, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)

Matthew Miller, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)

Narine Mirijanian, Macomb College (Michigan)

Kelly Mullin, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)

Kathleen Nelson, American Association of Community Colleges

Cameron Redden, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)

Heather Rinkenbaugh, Butler Community College (Kansas)

Aaron Roe, Sauk Valley Community College (Illinois)

Avis Rupert, Bristol Community College (Massachusetts)

Joe Strabala-Bright, Sauk Valley Community College (Illinois)

Jennie Towner, Harford Community College (Maryland)

Sonia Watson, College of DuPage (Illinois)

Bryan Wilson, Laramie County Community College (Wyoming)

Heather Young Mandujano, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)

Heather Zeolla, College of Southern Maryland

AACC Future Presidents Institute

Brent Barbee, Richmond Community College (North Carolina)

Laura Boyer, Northeast Lakeview College (Texas)

Deborah Casey, Green River College (Washington)

Marc David, Florence-Darlington Technical College (South Carolina)

John Davis, Germanna Community College (Virginia)

Blake Ellis, Phi Theta Kappa (Mississippi)

Barbara Embacher, Riverland Community College (Minnesota)

Nerita Hughes, North Hennepin Community College (Minnesota)

Torie Jackson, West Virginia University at Parkersburg

Xenia Johns, Southern Crescent Technical College (Georgia)

Jon Mandrell, Sauk Valley Community College (Illinois)

Brandon Nichols, City Colleges of Chicago (Illinois)

Charlie Parker, Pierce College (California)

Lisa Piccolo, Trident Technical College

Michael Pullin, Queensborough Community College (New York)

Curt Rendall, Heartland Community College (Illinois)

Kent Sorenson, Sauk Valley Community College (Illinois)

Roxy Traxler, South Central College (Minnesota)

Michael Webster, Houston Community College (Texas)