Potential nursing program causes alarm for existing local college programs

Victoria Advocate

Plans for a for-profit nursing school based in New Jersey to open a nursing program at a healthcare system in Texas has Victoria College and other local officials concerned that it would hurt existing nursing programs and reduce the number of nurses in the area.

Editorial: Proposal could cost Crossroads needed nursing positions, turning them into a commodity

Victoria Advocate

There are a limited supply of local clinical spots that are held primarily by nursing students from Victoria College and a local university. An out-of-state for-profit’s plan could lead to those nursing students being displaced and unable to complete their training.

Community College of Allegheny County participating in program that will launch student project into space

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

CCAC is one of three community colleges across the country in the national Student Spaceflight Experiments Program. This program guarantees that one experiment proposed by CCAC will be launched in space in an effort to learn more about the galaxy.

RCC, 911 Board partner for world-first telecommunicator degree program

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond Community College has partnered with the North Carolina 911 Board to create an advanced degree program for 911 operators — the first of its kind in the world.