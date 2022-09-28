Universities, community colleges partner to help transfer students earn degrees

PBS NewsHour

As four-year colleges and universities look for ways to boost enrollment and reach underrepresented students, a growing number are focused on community college transfer students.

Commentary: 3 ways to attract and retain community college staff amid the talent crisis

EAB (blog)

As staff members on campus are forced to take on larger workloads and enrollments continue to dip, innovating on how to attract and retain talent is critical for stabilizing institutions moving forward.

More baccalaureate programs coming to California Community Colleges

EdSource

Bachelor’s degrees in respiratory care at El Camino College and automotive technology management at De Anza College recently received full approval. Additionally, seven other programs have received provisional approval but still must receive approval from their accreditor.

OCCC to offer program for Toyota technicians

KFOR

Oklahoma City Community College is partnering with Gulf States Toyota to offer the Toyota Education College Support program to its students that will help with the shortage of automotive technicians.



