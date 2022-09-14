Almost half of U.S. governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan forgiveness plan

NPR

Nearly half of the country’s governors have signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan that would cancel up to $20,000 for federal aid borrowers.

Commentary: ‘One flat tire away’

Inside Higher Ed

If we want a fully inclusive campus environment, we need to ensure that students can actually get to campus.

Commentary: Higher education can — and should — help nontraditional students like me

Hechinger Report

At 46, Alexis Riccardo is close to achieving her dream of becoming a chemical engineer. Her journey started at Onondaga Community College in New York, which has a preschool program that greatly helped her during the height of the pandemic.

Bold plans, extraordinary giving are forging a new South Madison

Wisconsin State Journal

Shaped by Black and Hispanic leaders and totaling more than $150 million, the projects are unique but intertwined, bringing unprecedented educational, economic, cultural and social opportunities, and an essential sense of welcoming and place.

STCC, Holyoke Community College partner on training for computer jobs

MassLive

Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College partnered — through their Training & Workforce Options program — with Upright Education offering fast-track career boot camps in coding and website design.

Commentary: Oregon’s higher education grant program is overdue for a boost

OregonLive

The state’s next governor and legislators, specifically those serving on the Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education, have an opportunity to increase access to Oregon higher education.

Community colleges emerge as key players in $1B Build Back Better Regional Challenge

Route Fifty

Community colleges are big winners in a federal program that aims to spark regional economic development and train workers in emerging industries.