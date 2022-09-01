Headlines

By Daily Staff September 1, 2022

‘Where the heck is everybody?’: NJ college enrollment is declining. We asked experts why
NorthJersey.com
To attract students it lost during the Covic pandemic–roughly 80% of whom have resided in its county during that time–New Jersey’s County College of Morris is retooling to build on programs in manufacturing, paramedical and culinary services to meet a growing demand.

Bosch announces $200M investment with 350 jobs and new technology in Anderson, S.C.
Anderson Independent-Mail
Bosch has announced a $200 million investment that’s to create 350 jobs and bring exclusive fuel-cell technology to its manufacturing facility in Anderson County. Officials plan to hire from across the region through recruiting programs with Tri-County Technical College.

Wisconsin college’s referendum-funded building projects nearly done
Leader-Telegram
Chippewa Valley Technical College’s new Transportation Education Center and the upgraded Emergency Service Education Center were both completed this summer.

