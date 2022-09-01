‘Where the heck is everybody?’: NJ college enrollment is declining. We asked experts why

NorthJersey.com

To attract students it lost during the Covic pandemic–roughly 80% of whom have resided in its county during that time–New Jersey’s County College of Morris is retooling to build on programs in manufacturing, paramedical and culinary services to meet a growing demand.

Bosch announces $200M investment with 350 jobs and new technology in Anderson, S.C.

Anderson Independent-Mail

Bosch has announced a $200 million investment that’s to create 350 jobs and bring exclusive fuel-cell technology to its manufacturing facility in Anderson County. Officials plan to hire from across the region through recruiting programs with Tri-County Technical College.

Wisconsin college’s referendum-funded building projects nearly done

Leader-Telegram

Chippewa Valley Technical College’s new Transportation Education Center and the upgraded Emergency Service Education Center were both completed this summer.