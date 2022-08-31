As more stressed-out students consider dropping out, U.S. surgeon general pushes college leaders to ramp up support

Chronicle of Higher Education

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy is urging colleges to hire more counselors and establish programs where students can help each other cope with mental-health struggles. He also is stressing the importance of collecting data to see which students on campus are using mental-health resources.

In-Depth: Community colleges see post-pandemic enrollment boost

KGTV

At Mesa College in San Diego, Vice President of Student Instruction Isabel O’Connor noticed something this fall that she hasn’t seen in years: A lot of traffic at the campus. “And I was just so thrilled to see that,” she said.

Biden administration partnering with job search companies to help fill teacher shortages

USA Today

Much of the emphasis is on expanding apprenticeships, teaching residencies and other nontraditional pathways into the profession – programs that are popular among prospective educators of color.

Commentary: An opportunity to expand college access? Rethinking dual-enrollment eligibility policies post-pandemic

Mixed Method Blog (Community College Research Center)

Which dual-enrollment eligibility policies states and colleges choose will be very consequential for efforts to advance equity in dual enrollment.

Gov. Evers, DWD announce youth apprenticeship offerings, 14 new occupational pathways for students

WisPolitics.com

Working in collaboration with school consortiums, employers, the Wisconsin Technical College System and other partners, Wisconsin is modernizing its apprenticeship framework for a total of 75 youth apprenticeship program pathways to help industries like construction, health sciences, marketing, science and engineering, and transportation find and develop home-grown talent.

Community college giving wild horses second chance at life

KRQE

Mesalands Community College started the Mustang Turnaround training program with the goal of training wild horses so they can be adopted into a family. Last Tuesday, they received 10 horses that will soon start their training.

Fox Valley Technical College introduces new technology for sifting compost

WLUK

Horticulture students at Wisconsin college are getting hands-on experience with new machinery to create and spread compost.

Rogue Community College opens new Science Education Center

KDRV

The new building will be a one-stop shop for students, staff or anyone else involved in the science program at the Oregon college.