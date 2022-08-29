Free tuition program helps boost enrollment at Maine community colleges

Portland Press Herald

Fall enrollment is up 12% over last year, according to early figures released Friday.

Breaking the cycle of privilege

Washington Monthly

Administrators at Bunker Hill Community College noticed that their paid internships weren’t reaching minorities and women in the numbers they intended. Here’s how they fixed it.

The Memphis post-Covid community college blues

Washington Monthly

College readiness entails not just academic skills but also help-seeking, task management, interpersonal communication, problem-solving, study strategies, and personal decision-making.

Commentary: Engaging ‘community’ to help community colleges affect transformational change

Ventura County Star

The second part of a two-part article on how community colleges partner with families and the community.