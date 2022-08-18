The next frontier in the fight against student depression — community college

Inside Higher Ed

The University of California, Los Angeles, is launching multiple research projects dedicated to addressing depression among local community college students.

Colleges taking new approach to remedial education

WBRC

The number of students coming out of high school needing remedial courses to make it in college is dropping. According to the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, the number of students needing remedial courses in college has dropped by from around 49% to 22%, especially at community colleges.

HVCC rejects state Covid vaccine mandate

Times Union

Hudson Valley Community College will allow students to return without a coronavirus vaccine, saying the rule is unfair and alleging the vaccine is ineffective.

After Covid, community colleges must focus on improving online courses

Public Policy Institute of California (blog)

With online learning and hybrid formats quickly becoming part of the new normal, it is critical that these forms of instruction be as effective as in-person learning.

Some North Carolina community colleges not affected by national decline in enrollment numbers

WNCT

Community colleges like Pitt Community College and Craven Community College say they haven’t seen a change in their enrollment numbers. According to Craven Community College officials, the school is seeing trends in enrollment so far.

How community colleges are setting best practices for hybrid learning in higher ed

EdTech

Colleges that offered courses with at least some remote learning aspects before the pandemic have found ways to make hybrid instruction a success.

Privately funded scholarship to pay tuition for some advanced manufacturing students at New York college

WAMC

A new scholarship at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh will provide full scholarships for at least 40 students at its Institute for Advanced Manufacturing.