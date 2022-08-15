4 East Bay community colleges offer financial incentives to boost enrollment

KPIX

There’s a push to remove barriers to education and boost enrollment in California’s East Bay by making community college classes free.

OTC unveils new Plaster Manufacturing Center

KY3

Missouri’s Ozarks Technical Community College opened its new center for manufacturing on its Springfield campus on Monday. The Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing is the largest building project in the school’s history.

City-funded scholarships make community college free for Philly students: ‘Honestly, I don’t think I’d be in school’ without it

Philadelphia Inquirer

The city will spend $10.8 million this year on the program, which is open to students who attend full-time and who graduated from a Philadelphia high school.

On the stage: Teen gains life skills through performing

Meridian Star

Carpenter Hill has always enjoyed and appreciated people – but he says he hasn’t always felt confident and comfortable interacting with large groups. That changed, thanks to community theater programs at Meridian Community College in Mississippi.