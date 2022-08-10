First-of-its-kind law improves college access for students with autism, intellectual disabilities

Boston Globe

Massachusetts students with autism and significant intellectual disabilities will gain unprecedented access to postsecondary education at state colleges and universities under a law signed late last month by Gov. Charlie Baker, lauded by disability rights advocates as the first of its kind in the nation.

North Carolina high school grads could get tuition assistance for community college

CBS17.com

2022 North Carolina high school graduates could get almost $3,000 in tuition assistance if they’re going to a community college.

Feds give North Carolina $4M to grow workforce program that’s doubled apprenticeships

The 74

The North Carolina Community College System recently received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen its ApprenticeshipNC program over the next four years.

‘A point of pride’ — Ford ASSET gives Gwinnett Technical College three automotive manufacturing programs

Gwinnett Daily Post

With the advent of the new Ford ASSET program, Gwinnett Technical College is moving to the front among the state’s tech institutions in the area of automotive technical training.