First-of-its-kind law improves college access for students with autism, intellectual disabilities
Boston Globe
Massachusetts students with autism and significant intellectual disabilities will gain unprecedented access to postsecondary education at state colleges and universities under a law signed late last month by Gov. Charlie Baker, lauded by disability rights advocates as the first of its kind in the nation.
North Carolina high school grads could get tuition assistance for community college
CBS17.com
2022 North Carolina high school graduates could get almost $3,000 in tuition assistance if they’re going to a community college.
Feds give North Carolina $4M to grow workforce program that’s doubled apprenticeships
The 74
The North Carolina Community College System recently received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen its ApprenticeshipNC program over the next four years.
‘A point of pride’ — Ford ASSET gives Gwinnett Technical College three automotive manufacturing programs
Gwinnett Daily Post
With the advent of the new Ford ASSET program, Gwinnett Technical College is moving to the front among the state’s tech institutions in the area of automotive technical training.