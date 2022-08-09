Ohio State, Columbus State to partner with other Midwestern schools for microchip research

Columbus Dispatch

The Midwest Regional Network to Address National Needs in Semiconductor and Microelectronic will include 12 schools from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana and focus on microchip research and programming.

WorkReadyNH trains Portsmouth Naval Shipyard employees at GBCC

Seacoastonline

Great Bay Community College partnered with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the soft skills training program WorkReadyNH to further train shipyard employees about workplace civility, conflict management and effective communication skills.

Returning community college students may have tuition waived under California bill

Epoch Times

More Californians may soon go to community college for free under a bill introduced by a Los Angeles Assemblyman, which passed in the California Assembly in May and will be heard in the state Senate next week.

Fresno City College students back on campus as fall semester kicks off

ABC30

The California college is seeing a bump in enrollment this fall, but its leaders are also focused on retention.

Mott Community College to launch Workforce Promise program in the fall

Mlive

The Michigan college’s program will offer students a series of digital training modules in eight competencies to make them “work ready.”