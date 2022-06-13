In photos: Opening day of the CCIC boot camp

This week, teams comprised of students and mentors from 12 selected community colleges traveled to the Washington, D.C., area to, in part, learn how to pitch innovative STEM projects they developed. The Community College Innovation Challenge boot camp, sponsored by the National Science Foundation and managed in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges, will provide the squads with expert advice about making “elevator” pitches, selling a story and understanding potential customers’ needs and preferences. They also will be coached on how to present their projects before doing so at a special reception before invited members of Congress, top-level government officials and others. The event will conclude with a judging of the presentations before an overall winner is selected. Below, we capture through a few candid photos Monday’s opening of the CCIC boot camp.
Matthew Dembicki
Matthew Dembicki edits Community College Daily and serves as associate vice president of communications for the American Association of Community Colleges.