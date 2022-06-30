After Youngkin letter, Virginia community college board opts to work with administration on search for leader
WRIC
Virginia Democrats criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin over a letter he sent to the state’s community college board calling for its members to involve his administration in the search for a new chancellor or resign.
A new way to help college students transfer: Admit them to two schools at once
Hechinger Report
Dual and guaranteed admissions are taking root as strategies to boost falling transfer rates for community college students.