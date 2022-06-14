Russell Kavalhuna, hired to lead Virginia’s community colleges, isn’t taking the job after all

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Russell Kavalhuna, who was named the new chancellor of Virginia’s 23 community colleges, is no longer expected to take the job, a surprising turn of events following a tumultuous hiring process and interference from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Dozens of California community colleges planning to offer remedial classes in violation of law, report says

EdSource

At least one-third of California’s community colleges are still unnecessarily enrolling students in remedial math classes that can’t be used for transfer to a four-year university — a practice that could come to an end if new state legislation is signed into law, a new analysis found.

Nevada Board of Regents election: 3 vie to oversee public colleges

Reno Gazette Journal

The candidates include a current community college professor and a former Truckee Meadows Community College president. The 13-person elected board over the state’s public colleges including the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College.

General Assembly moves along a bill to make Rockingham Community College board more ‘local’

WGHP

A North Carolina legislator said he wants to ensure there is more local control over tax income designated to help Rockingham Community College, and he found a quick path through the state’s General Assembly to do just that.

Central Virginia Community College sees rise in popularity of CDL program

WDBJ

The short length of the program at CVCC combined with high earning potential has increased the popularity of the program. In fact, 55 students have signed up since March.