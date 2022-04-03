Legislative fix will give low-income students more scholarship money for community college

Oregon Capital Chronicle

A scholarship to help Oregon high school seniors pay for community college that had unintentionally been sending the largest grants to students with the least need will now give more money to low-income students.

What if college were free? This state is trying to find out

New York Times

In New Mexico, a new state law approved in a rare show of bipartisanship allocates almost 1% of the state’s budget toward covering tuition and fees at public colleges and universities, community colleges and tribal colleges.

How community colleges and developers are preparing for VinFast’s arrival

WTVD

North Carolina’s Central Carolina Community College will tap $38 million in state funding to create a school-to-career pipeline for VinFast, an electric automotive company coming to the area that is expected to create 7,500 jobs.

San Mateo County Community College District ramps up outreach

San Mateo Daily Journal

Among the key objectives of the California college district developed is to stabilize enrollment, increase representation among underserved and minority communities and raise awareness and elevate the perception of the district.