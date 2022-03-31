Maine Community College System offering debt forgiveness program

WGME

Former MCCS students can take part in the “Return, Resume, Reward” program if they owe no more than $2,000 and it’s been at least two years since they attended a Maine community college.

Commentary: Alabama Community Colleges are aligned with the needs of business and industry

AL.com

Partnerships with business and industry will continue to grow because Alabama’s community colleges recognize we must continually adapt and upgrade our programs, just as our economy and the needs of our job market continually change.

Commentary: Community colleges can deliver a vibrant future for Pennsylvania

PennLive.com

As we celebrate the critical role of community colleges during Community College Week 2022, March 28-April 1, state legislators should acknowledge these community pillars and invest the necessary resources to ensure they can continue to support Pennsylvania’s economic recovery through the services they provide.

Special guests to help launch Challenger Learning Center at Michigan college

VoiceNews.com

June Scobee Rodgers, founding chairwoman of Challenger Center and widow of Challenger Space Shuttle Commander Richard “Dick” Scobee, will be featured at the April 30 public launch of the Challenger Learning Center at St. Clair County Community College, as well as two former NASA astronauts.

4 community colleges to create wind manufacturing workforce

Virginia Business

The presidents of four community colleges in southwest Virginia signed a memorandum of understanding this week to establish a wind manufacturing workforce development partnership.