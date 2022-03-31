Maine Community College System offering debt forgiveness program
WGME
Former MCCS students can take part in the “Return, Resume, Reward” program if they owe no more than $2,000 and it’s been at least two years since they attended a Maine community college.
Commentary: Alabama Community Colleges are aligned with the needs of business and industry
AL.com
Partnerships with business and industry will continue to grow because Alabama’s community colleges recognize we must continually adapt and upgrade our programs, just as our economy and the needs of our job market continually change.
Commentary: Community colleges can deliver a vibrant future for Pennsylvania
PennLive.com
As we celebrate the critical role of community colleges during Community College Week 2022, March 28-April 1, state legislators should acknowledge these community pillars and invest the necessary resources to ensure they can continue to support Pennsylvania’s economic recovery through the services they provide.
Special guests to help launch Challenger Learning Center at Michigan college
VoiceNews.com
June Scobee Rodgers, founding chairwoman of Challenger Center and widow of Challenger Space Shuttle Commander Richard “Dick” Scobee, will be featured at the April 30 public launch of the Challenger Learning Center at St. Clair County Community College, as well as two former NASA astronauts.
4 community colleges to create wind manufacturing workforce
Virginia Business
The presidents of four community colleges in southwest Virginia signed a memorandum of understanding this week to establish a wind manufacturing workforce development partnership.