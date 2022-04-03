Newsmakers

New CEO

Marilyn Flores will become superintendent/president of Río Hondo College in California on July 1. She is currently vice president of academic affairs at Santiago Canyon College and previously served as interim president for Santa Ana College for almost two years.

Prior to joining the Rancho Santiago Community College District (which includes Santiago Canyon and Santa Ana colleges), Flores was dean of arts, letters and social sciences at Las Positas College, after holding various positions at Riverside City College from 2004 to 2012. Over her career, Flores has been honored as Educator of the Year at the Inland Empire Hispanic Image Awards and received a Hispanic Border Leadership Institute Doctoral Fellowship at the University of California, Riverside.

Appointments

Calen D. B. Ouellette will serve as CEO and chief advancement officer for the Clark College Foundation in Washington state as of June 1. He is currently chief advancement officer at the Los Angeles LGBT Center and has nearly 17 years of fundraising experience, including 13 of those in senior management roles.

Sheri Rowland, vice president of student affairs at Florida’s Tallahassee Community College, has been appointed to the James E. Scott Academy Board of Directors for the National Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. Her term will run through March 2024. Rowland is one of two board members representing the community college sector.

Kudos

Amy Berrier-Gerber, associate director of financial aid at Central Carolina Community College (North Carolina), has received the Southern Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators Distinguished Service Award. The honor is the organization’s highest award, given to individuals who have made outstanding, significant and meritorious contributions to the advancement of student financial aid or the profession. Berrier-Gerber served as president of the association in 2015-2016.