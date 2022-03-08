Reporter’s notebook

DOL grants to help ex-offenders

Fulbright Scholars at community colleges

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will award $55 million in a new round of grants through its Pathway Home program, which aims to help inmates who will soon be released or were recently released attain workforce skills needed to improve their employment outcomes and reduce recidivism.

Eligible applicants include community colleges. DOL will award at least 15 grants ranging from $1 million to $4 million. The department is particularly interested in reaching geographic areas that are scarce in reentry services. Apply by April 19.

The U.S. State Department has released a list of more than 125 U.S. higher education institutions that sent the most Fulbright U.S. Students and U.S. Scholars abroad in academic year 2021-2022, including 14 associate degree-granting institutions through the Scholars program.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Fulbright Scholars are faculty, researchers, administrators and established professionals.

“Recent events across the globe have demonstrated that the ideals of the Fulbright Program are as relevant today as they were in its founding,” said John Mosby, president of Washington’s Highline College, which received two Fulbright Scholars grants this year.