Community colleges get OK for merger

Journal Inquirer

Connecticut’s community colleges are one step closer to consolidating into a single entity following the New England Commission on Higher Education’s acceptance of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities’ application.

MATC officials announce $35M plan for College and Career Center, campus expansion

The Mercury

Officials with Kansas’ Manhattan Area Technical College have announced a multi-million-dollar plan to expand the campus and grow the college’s presence in the region.

Mississippi community college to open new music facility

Associated Press

The $3.5 million facility will house the East Central Community College’s Wall O’ Sound Marching Band practice hall, music practice studios, teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library and office space

‘Somebody has to stop them,’ McMaster says of cybersecurity threats at Beaufort summit

The Island Packet

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said $27 million was put into the state’s technical colleges last year to train students for high-demand jobs. He’s asking for another $124 million.