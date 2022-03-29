Enrollment increases in Virginia’s ‘G3’ community college programs

WVTF

One of former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s signature policy proposals is known as G3 — that’s an investment in community colleges that helps low-income students get in-demand work credentials at little or no cost to them. This past fall was the first full semester of the program, and it bucked the trend of low enrollment.

Commentary: San Diego community colleges want to help solve the housing problem. Here’s our idea.

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Community College District is developing an affordable housing strategy that addresses both its own needs and those of the region. This strategy aims to address a critical need for much of the student population — access to housing — as well as establish financially self-supporting projects and promote sustainable development and living patterns.

Maine community colleges to boost training for much-needed welding skills

Sun Journal

A new grant-funded mobile welding lab will be able to travel to the college system’s seven campuses to expand its instructional reach.

Community colleges, trade schools offer alternatives

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Whether getting certification to venture out on their own or the IT skills to work from home permanently, some are now looking at the possibility of community college or trade school.

First of its kind AI associate degree program launches at Maricopa Community Colleges

ABC 15

The Maricopa County Community College District, in partnership with Intel, opened the doors to the first of its kind artificial intelligence (AI) incubation lab on Tuesday, providing community college students in Arizona the opportunity to earn an associate degree in AI and machine learning.