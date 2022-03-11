Pikes Peak Community College awaits approval for rebranding institution

KRDO

Pikes Peak Community College is awaiting approval from the Colorado legislature to change its name to Pikes Peak State College.

Donors want to help community college students with basics

Ludington Daily News

Private donations and charitable gifts are up for community colleges across the country, a new survey finds, and some in Michigan say more donors want to help students meet their basic needs beyond tuition.

Fox Valley Technical College helps Afghan refugees build their English skills

NBC 26

After being displaced by the Taliban takeover last year, hundreds of Afghan refugees have been relocated to Wisconsin. Now, Fox Valley Technical College is helping Afghan refugees improve their English skills and rebuild their careers as they start a new life in the U.S.