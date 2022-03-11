Editor’s note: Photos from member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges and the U.S. Labor Department.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Truckee Meadows Community College’s health science center on Wednesday to see its nursing, radiologic technology and EMS/paramedic programs, which prepare students for high-demand careers in the community. (Photo: TMCC)

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (center) on Wednesday visited Austin Community College’s Veterans Resource Center, the college’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Center and the ACC Fashion Incubator before finishing at the IMPACT Lab, the Texas college’s manufacturing incubator. (Photo: ACC)

Forsyth Technical Community College President Janet Spriggs greets North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who on Thursday visited the college to discuss with students the state’s Longleaf Commitment. Spriggs also announced that Forsyth Tech will extend its free-tuition opportunity to 2022 high school graduates. (Photo: Forsyth Tech)



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Grand Rapids Community College on March 7, touring automotive technology labs and talking about auto insurance refund checks headed to car owners this spring. It is Whitmer’s fifth visit to GRCC since becoming governor in 2019. (Photo: GRCC)

Indian River State College (IRSC) continued the longest unbroken championship-winning streak in any sport at the collegiate level by winning both the men’s and women’s swimming titles at last week’s National Junior College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving National Championships held at IRSC in Florida. The men’s team has 48 consecutive titles and the women’s team has garnered 41 consecutive titles (44 overall). (Photo: IRSC)

Frances Perkins was sworn in as secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor in March 1933. She was the first woman to serve in any presidential U.S. Cabinet and also the longest-serving DOL secretary (12 years). The department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., carries her name. (Photo: DOL)



Savannah Technical College’s Commercial sUAS Drone (demonstration) team won gold at the Georgia 2022 SkillsUSA Postsecondary State Conference thanks to students Corey Stotler (left) and Tyjuan Maynor. The team will now compete nationally. The drone competition debuted with SkillsUSA this year. (Photo: STC)