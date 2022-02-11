Reporter’s notebook

Illinois launches new tool to review colleges

First degree-granting apprenticeship in gaming industry

RCC Street Team helps with company’s marketing, branding

A new interactive tool launched on Thursday allows students and families to browse information about 160 public and private higher education institutions in Illinois.

Students and families using the Illinois Postsecondary Profiles can research college costs, programs of study and credentials offered, employment data, as well as current students’ age, race and ethnicity, and even by gender beyond the binary.

The tool is a collaborative project by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) and Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

“It gives students the ability to look beyond the bullet points and dig deep into metrics that matter so they can make the most informed choices based on what matters to them,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham, who noted the tool also can serve high school officials, higher education staff, employers, policymakers and regional collaboratives.

Educational and entertainment game developer Schell Games is partnering with Pennsylvania’s Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) to create a gaming apprenticeship program that will start this fall.

The Schell Games Apprenticeship Program is a hybrid training curriculum that will guide aspiring gaming professionals through a three-year Associate Degree in Multimedia Programming, Simulation and Gaming. It will include 20 hours a week of classroom study and 20 hours a week of paid on-the-job training at the company.

Schell Games will pay the full tuition of the apprentices, two of whom will comprise the program’s inaugural class. The company will also provide public transit or parking passes to students.

“Game development companies today need to be as innovative in our recruitment and development of talent as we do in our games and applications,” Schell Games CEO Jesse Schell said in a statement. “This partnership with CCAC is the first degree-granting apprenticeship program in the games industry. It represents a grassroots effort for the greater Pittsburgh community but also a first step in the creation of a broader, deeper talent pipeline inclusive of students who can’t or choose not to attend four-year universities.”

Rockland Community College students studying strategic marketing have collaborated with Nova North Commerical, a new commercial real estate company, to help launch its marketing effort.

The students are part of the RCC Street Team, a part-time employment and learning opportunity at the New York college. The Team comprises 10 full-time students interested in furthering their careers in photography, writing, videography, graphic design, web design or communications. The students work collaboratively on projects, including market research, guerrilla marketing, advertising, analytics and social media marketing, according to RCC.

The team worked with Nova North Commercial founder and ’02 RCC graduate Adam O’Gorman, to do market research, brand naming and logo design.