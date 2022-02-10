U.S. Naval Community College selects Alexandria College for nuclear engineering program

Alexandria Echo Press

The agreement with Minnesota’s Alexandria Technical & Community College provides active-duty enlisted sailors an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant and nuclear engineering-focused associate degree which directly contributes to the readiness of the naval services and set them on a path of life-long learning.

The gig workers of California community colleges face worsening conditions

EdSource

Numbering nearly 37,000, the part-time academics commonly referred to as adjuncts are the backbone of the California Community College system that enrolls about 1.5 million students.

Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts

Associated Press

Whitmer wants to create a $1 billion school infrastructure modernization fund — $170 million in grants would be dispersed in the next fiscal year — and spend $200 million to help universities and community colleges make infrastructure upgrades.