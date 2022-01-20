New Covid guidance for colleges is stricter than CDC’s

Inside Higher Ed

In updated guidance released this week, the American College Health Association recommended that students who test positive for Covid not leave isolation until they receive a negative rapid antigen test, which a departure from the latest CDC guideline.

Alabama community colleges report enrollment increase

WTVY

Nearly 144,000 students received education or training in a community or technical college statewide. This included 101,094 students enrolled in traditional, for-credit college classes, which represented an increase of 4,700 students – or 6% – from fall 2020 to fall 2021. Among programs with the greatest enrollment increases were welding, vehicle and auto body technologies, and business.

Student loan forgiveness has arrived for 70,000 borrowers working public service jobs

USAToday

The overhaul of a controversial loan forgiveness program was projected to erase the debt of 22,000 student loan borrowers in the effort’s first weeks. Three months in, more than triple that figure have had their debts wiped out.

California bill allows community college students to receive help in getting bachelor’s degree

KERO

According to Assembly 928, students who declare their intent to transfer to a university will no longer have to worry about trying to create a master plan. They will automatically be added to the associate degree for transfers program.