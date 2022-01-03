Headlines

State’s community colleges look to thwart declining enrollment
Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
Declining community college enrollment could be a worrisome trend for the Louisiana capital region’s workforce, though a system official says enrollment recently has been trending higher.

Long disparaged, education for skilled trades is making a comeback
Hechinger Report
Education for the skilled trades appears to be returning to fashion, according to enrollment trends, survey data and other signals.

