There aren’t enough skilled workers for Biden’s big infrastructure plan

CNN Business

President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure plan, which was passed last month, promises to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, many of which won’t require a college degree. But there’s simply not enough money to educate and develop the hearty stream of skilled workers needed for all those critical roles.

Commentary: Congress should help college students reach the finish line

Bloomberg

Giving more college students the tools necessary to finish what they’ve started is a sensible investment in the country’s future.

Commentary: Is a college education a safe investment?

Bloomberg

Q&A with U.S. Education Under Secretary James Kvaal on higher education policy and the Build Back Better Act.

Southwest adds new two-year aviation program, looks to diversify aviation industry

Memphis Business Journal (subscription required)

After receiving approval from the Tennessee Board of Regents, Southwest Tennessee Community College is set to introduce a two-year aviation program, which will offer an associate degree of applied science in aviation operations technology.