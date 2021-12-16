AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Register for AACC Annual

The 2022 AACC Annual will be held April 30–May 3 in New York City. Registration is open. Keynote speakers include Stephanie Land, author of MAID, and David and Jonah Stillman, a father and son Gen X/Gen Z speaking team. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and be prepared to show proof of vaccination, and a daily negative health screening questionnaire to participate in AACC Annual. Session proposals also are being accepted until December 31 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Reimagine workforce development at WDI 2022

AACC’s 2022 Workforce Development Institute (WDI) is January 26–29 in Jacksonville, Florida. Registration is open. WDI brings together new and seasoned community college-based workforce and economic development professionals to discuss innovative strategies and promising practices in workforce and economic development.

Program initiatives

AACC launches new awards

In addition to the AACC Awards of Excellence and Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Recognition, AACC has launched new awards to recognize exceptional leaders. Nominations are being accepted for the CEO of the Year, Faculty Member of the Year and Trustee of the Year awards. The deadline for nominations is December 31 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Encourage students to apply for CGI U leadership programs

AACC and Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) have announced that the nation’s community colleges will serve as the virtual host campuses for the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative University annual meeting, which will bring students from around the world together with global leaders to inspire action. CGI U is a leadership development program run by the Clinton Foundation for undergraduate and graduate students. Encourage your students to apply to participate. They can check out these online prospective student sessions. The deadline to apply is January 21.

Resources

Resources to help prepare students for loan payments to restart

Most federal student loan borrowers have had their payments paused since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 emergency. That payment pause will end on January 31. The U.S. Department of Education has prepared a toolkit with resources organizations can use to communicate with students, parents and borrowers about how they can prepare for repayment to restart.

View the AACC Membership Directory

The digital edition of the 2021-2022 AACC Membership Directory is available. AACC members can log-in to view it. Members also can submit directory updates online.

Opportunities from other organizations

NSF Covid-19 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Challenge

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is seeking submissions describing the evidence-based systemic actions that colleges have taken, or will take, to mitigate the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the diversity, equity and inclusion of students, postdoctoral researchers, and faculty in STEM higher education programs and institutions. Cash prizes totaling $200,000 will be awarded to winning institutions. Submissions will be accepted through January 30.