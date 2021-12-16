The pandemic accelerates a decline in campus-based child care

Chronicle of Higher Education

In 2004, roughly 60% of public colleges had campus child care centers. By 2019, only 45% did. The steepest losses have occurred at community colleges, which educate 42% of all student parents.

Life after quitting: What happened next to the workers who left their jobs

Washington Post

Servers and cooks who left a popular Arkansas restaurant in the past year say their mental health has improved, but not their finances.