December 16, 2021

The pandemic accelerates a decline in campus-based child care
Chronicle of Higher Education
In 2004, roughly 60% of public colleges had campus child care centers. By 2019, only 45% did. The steepest losses have occurred at community colleges, which educate 42% of all student parents.

Life after quitting: What happened next to the workers who left their jobs
Washington Post
Servers and cooks who left a popular Arkansas restaurant in the past year say their mental health has improved, but not their finances.

