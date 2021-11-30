‘Jobs of future’ in focus as Biden visits Minnesota technical college
Reuters
President Joe Biden stopped at Dakota County Technical College in Minnesota on Tuesday to promote the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Two Minnesota community colleges will bring meat-cutting back to the classroom
Star-Tribune
With a generation of butchers retiring, meat-processing options are dwindling for farmers and consumers. But two Minnesota community colleges are putting the craft of meat-cutting back in the curriculum.
Robeson Community College offering free tuition for classes
CBS17.com
The North Carolina college is offering free tuition to eligible students for the spring 2022 semester. Students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours.