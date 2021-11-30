‘Jobs of future’ in focus as Biden visits Minnesota technical college

Reuters

President Joe Biden stopped at Dakota County Technical College in Minnesota on Tuesday to promote the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Two Minnesota community colleges will bring meat-cutting back to the classroom

Star-Tribune

With a generation of butchers retiring, meat-processing options are dwindling for farmers and consumers. But two Minnesota community colleges are putting the craft of meat-cutting back in the curriculum.

Robeson Community College offering free tuition for classes

CBS17.com

The North Carolina college is offering free tuition to eligible students for the spring 2022 semester. Students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours.