Q&A: Developing the right programming for non-traditional learners: the regional approach

The Evolllution

Vic Rodgers, vice president of workforce development at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, discusses the challenges that come with developing programming for non-traditional learners, the importance of a having regional approach, and how to ensure that learners understand the pathways available to them to get back into the workforce fast and efficiently.

Biden’s visit spotlights technical colleges, a key to infrastructure building

Pioneer Press

Tucked into the infrastructure package are funds that community and technical colleges can take advantage of. Biden’s related Build Back Better bill — a $1.75 trillion plan now before the U.S. Senate — contains $5 billion for grants that could aid vocational training programs.

Texas A&M HPRC builds computing partnerships with community colleges

Texas A&M Today

Texas A&M High Performance Research Computing recently partnered with South Plains College and San Jacinto College to offer the first Building Research Innovations at Community Colleges (BRICCs) workshop. BRICCs is an innovative project that explores ways to improve the computing divide in higher education.

Commentary: Dual enrollment can help fix the high school-to-college pathway for students hit hardest by Covid

LA School Report

At a time when postsecondary enrollment has declined, dual enrollment offers one opportunity to increase college enrollment rates, close equity gaps in higher education and ensure students are more competitive in a global workforce.

Skoufis secures state funding for SUNY Orange BRIDGES program

Mid Hudson News

In New York, state Sen. James Skoufis has secured $100,000 for SUNY Orange to help fund its BRIDGES program, a three-year set of non-credit workshops to help those with developmental disabilities with basic adulthood skills so they can remain independent.