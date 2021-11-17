Commentary: How we can help more community college students graduate

Chicago Sun-Times

In Chicago, the three-year community college graduation rate is just under 23%. If we care about creating a more equitable society, we must provide better support for these students.

ECTC’s new partnership will help meet needs of students

News Enterprise

North Carolina Gov. Andy Beshear this week helped Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and Family Scholar House celebrate their new partnership, which will provide ECTC students with services pertaining to technology, childcare, transportation, finances, coaching and more.