New Jersey community colleges host National Apprenticeship Week events

New Jersey Business Magazine

New Jersey’s community colleges will host a variety of events (in-person and virtually) to mark National Apprenticeship Week (Nov. 15-21), including panel discussions about apprenticeships, an announcement of a new program, career fairs, tours, open houses and more.

New training plant expands River Parishes Community College Gonzales campus

BRProud

The Louisiana college’s new process equipment trainer plant is expected to be completed in late spring with a commission date in summer 2022.

Lenoir Community College breaks ground on health sciences center

WITN

With the expansion, the North Carolina college is investing $7.4 million for the renovation and expansion of an existing building to make the new health sciences center on campus.

Western Dakota Technical College plans new site for practical nursing courses

Grand Forks Herald

To help fill the great need for more nurses in the region and state of South Dakota, Western Dakota Technical College says it is expanding its practical nursing program with courses to be offered in Philip, South Dakota, in fall 2022 at a former elementary school.