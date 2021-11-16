Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki November 16, 2021 Print Editor’s note: Recent photos from member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges. Send your photos to CCDaily. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) chats with Greg Mosier (left), president of Kansas City Kansas Community College, prior to touring the college and seeing several of its technical education programs. (Photo: KCKCC) In Texas, El Paso Community College fashion technology students and faculty participated with the El Paso Museum of Art at last week’s grand opening of “Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday.” To celebrate the event, instructor Jose Saenz and others sewed 90s-inspired garments at the opening. (Photo: EPCC) The Horry-Georgetown Technical College electrical lineman training yard underwent another expansion recently, making it the largest in South Carolina, thanks to the support of industry partner Santee Cooper. The training yard now includes 52 poles ranging from 30′ to 65′ in height, hardware for overhead construction training and a new comprehensive underground training facility. (Photo: HGTC) Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC) President J. Larry Keen (left) and leaders from Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, announce a new short-term, non-credit course to help students prepare for the Red Hat Certified System Administrator exam. The course, which will start in the spring, is ideal for veterans and transitioning members of the military who may be eligible to take the course for free through FTCC’s Transition Tech program. (Photo: FTCC) Wallace State Community College graduate Rick Wilkerson (left) is the first person to earn a full-time job at Mercedes-Benz USA through the Alabama college’s Mercedes-Benz Tech Co-Op program. He was in the inaugural cohort of students to enroll in the program in 2019. Steve Colburn (right) is the workforce development administrator and student training program coordinator at Mercedes-Benz. (Photo: Wallace State) Quinsigamond Community College and the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging last week announced a partnership to offer free preventative dental care to area seniors 55 and older. U.S. Rep James McGovern (D-Massachusetts) joined QCC President Luis Pedraja (right) and Moses Dixon (left), president and CEO of the agency, for the announcement. (Photo: QCC) (Left to right) Master altaristas Rosanna Esparza Ahrens and Ofelia Esparza showcase the Día de los Muertos altar they supervised with Río Hondo College students Meliza Lopez and Esbeidy Nuñez. (Photo: Rio Hondo) North Carolina Community College System President Thomas Stith III checks on some animals at Central Carolina Community College’s veterinary medical technical program during his visit to the college last month. He also saw CCCC’s nursing and dental hygiene facilities. (Photo: CCCC) New Jersey’s Union County College unveiled a plaque last month to dedicate Weidenburner Hall in honor of the nearly $2.7 million donation by the estate of UCC alumnus Bruce Weidenburner. State Sen. Nicholas P. Scutari (left) and UCC Board of Trustees Chair Victor Richel were among the dignitaries at the unveiling event in October. (Photo: UCC) Tennessee’s Volunteer State Community College in October held a celebration of its 50th anniversary. The event featured entertainment from student musicians and a live edition of the radio talk show The Vol State Chat. Students and staff from the first year of the college in 1971 were guests on the show. The photo above shows the original Vol State faculty and staff in 1971. (Photo: Vol State)