Judge takes side of unvaccinated nursing students at Maricopa Community Colleges

Arizona Republic

Maricopa Community Colleges cannot, for now, enforce its vaccine requirements for two nursing students who sued the district, a federal judge ruled.

Fort Scott Community College shuts down football program

KSHB

“A competitive football program at FSCC is not sustainable due to the cumulative effect of limited resources, changed in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference football eligibility rules in 2016, and the changing ethos of football in general,” FSCC Board of Trustees President Alysia Johnston said in the statement.