Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Daria J. Willis has been named president of Howard Community College in Maryland, effective January 10, 2022. She is currently president of Everett Community College and is the first African-American to lead the Washington college in its 51-year history.

“The trustees were impressed with Dr. Willis’s energy and accomplishments, her commitment to students and their education, and her steadfast focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in her work. We look forward to working alongside her as she leads Howard Community College into the future,” Christopher G. Marasco, chair of the board of trustees, said in a press release.

At Everett, Willis has adopted the guided pathways framework to help close achievement gaps and promote student success and achievement, and she fostered collaborative leadership of a new advising model to assist students with course selection and degree completion. She also helped to secured $43.5 million from the Washington legislature to fund a new learning resource center that broke ground in September. Willis also serves on the advisory board for the Phi Theta Kappa international college honor society and is a member of the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity.

Previously, Willis was provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Onondaga Community College in New York. Other prior leadership positions include: dean of academic studies at Lee College in Texas; executive dean of centers/dean of instruction at the Lone Star College-North Harris Greenspoint Center and Victory Center in Texas; and department chair of social and behavioral sciences and kinesiology at Lone Star College-University Park Campus and faculty Senate president.

Interim CEO

Steve Hanson will serve as interim president of Shoreline Community College in Washington, starting on November 15. He has more than 30 years of administrative and teaching experience, including positions as president, executive vice president for instruction, dean, division chair and department head. Hanson was president of Renton Technical College from 2009 to 2015 and president of Spokane Community College from 2003 to 2007.

Acting CEO

Bernadine Chuck Fong is now acting president of Foothill College, where she was president from 1994 until she retired in 2006. Since 2014, Fong has served as director of leadership initiatives in the Office of the Vice-Provost for Graduate Education at Stanford University, where she directs the Preparing Future Professors shadowing program for doctoral students interested in academic careers, and the Stanford Institute for Higher Education Research.

Appointments

Monique Umphrey will serve as provost and executive vice chancellor at Austin Community College in Texas. She is currently president of Houston Community College Northeast, a position she has held since March 2019. Umphrey previoulsly was vice president of workforce and innovation and dean for information technology at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.

Jerome Ingram, Jr., is now program coordinator for athletes and veterans at his alma mater, Atlantic Cape Community College in New Jersey. Ingram is also a captain in the New Jersey Army National Guard.

J. Noah Brown will serve as a senior advisor in the U.S. Education Department’s Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education. He previously was president and CEO of the Association of Community College Trustees.