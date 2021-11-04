Gov. McMaster allocates millions in funding for technical college pilot program

WYFF

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has announced a new pilot program and millions of dollars in funding for students attending technical colleges around the state. The new workforce scholarship initiative will also address the labor crisis and draw thousands to technical colleges.

Wichita-area colleges launch AMT earn-and-learn program

AINonline

Wichita State University (WSU), WSU Tech and the Werx MRO division of WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research are launching a program in January that will provide full-time employment for individuals pursuing a certificate as an aviation maintenance technician.

Is new support the key to success for formerly incarcerated community college students?

CalMatters

The state will spend $10 million each year to provide services to formerly incarcerated students, track the impact of the programs and examine whether they should be replicated at all of the state’s community colleges.

Maricopa Colleges select initial offerings for bachelor programs

KTAR

Arizona’s Maricopa Community College District has announced its first baccalaureate programs for development following the passage of a bill that allowed community colleges in the state to offer four-year degrees.

Naugatuck Valley Community College faculty, staff boycotting visit from CSCU president

CT Insider

Faculty and staff from Naugatuck Valley Community College planmed to boycott meetings planned with the president of Connecticut State Colleges and University Thursday after his alleged dismissive attitude toward their concerns about his consolidation plan.