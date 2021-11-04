Potential plan to merge UNC and community college system made public

edNC

Plans may be in the works to merge the University of North Carolina and North Carolina Community College systems.

A surprise for America’s many career switchers: They need to go back to school

Hechinger Report

Rapid change in work means a need for more training, even in jobs that didn’t previously require it.

Commentary: No more kicking the can down the road on free community college

The Hill

We need Republican leaders to recognize — and vocalize — that this plan is good for their states and their voters.

Nursing students sue Maricopa Community Colleges over Covid-19 vaccine requirement, citing free exercise of religion

Arizona Republic

A federal judge heard arguments from both sides during a three-hour hearing Monday and is expected to rule this week on the students’ request the court bar the district from enforcing a vaccine requirement.