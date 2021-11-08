Funding roundup

In Maryland, Wor-Wic Community College’s “Preparing for a Stronger Tomorrow” fundraising campaign has brought in $8 million in gifts and pledges, including $2 million each from the Patricia and Alan Guerrieri Charitable Fund and the Richard A. Henson Foundation.

The $10 million fundraising campaign is broken down into three major areas of need: $2.5 million for high-tech equipment for a new applied technology building, $3.5 million for technology across campus and $4 million for financial support for students.

In recognition of the $2 million gift from Alan Guerrieri, the new applied technology building will be named the Patricia and Alan Guerrieri Technology Center. Construction began this fall.

During the campaign, some donations will get an extra boost. Private donations designated for technology (up to the first $500,000) are eligible for Henson Foundation and State of Maryland matching funds, while each additional dollar designated for scholarships or technology (up to $1.5 million) is eligible for Henson Foundation matching funds.

Arizona

More than 1,200 small businesses and 230 Maricopa County Community College District students will benefit from a $1 million grant from Wells Fargo aimed at advancing entrepreneurship.

The grant is focused on uplifting economically disadvantaged and diverse-owned small businesses, as well as students of color pursuing business and entrepreneurial studies at the Maricopa Community Colleges. It provides scholarships and programming support to increase college enrollment and completion rates and funding to support business incubators, bootcamps, workshops and student pitch competitions.

Colorado

Aims Community College received a $1.25 million grant from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI). The Finish What You Started grant program funds will help to support scholarships, success coaching and developing career readiness skills for individuals with some college but no degree, as well as those who applied to college in 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 but did not attend.

“This additional resource will provide financial and academic support to hundreds of prospective and current Aims students who are striving to achieve their goal of completing a credential,” said Aaron Prestwich, assistant vice president of student engagement, inclusion and success at Aims. “For those contemplating returning to college after previously stopping out, now is the time to attend Aims and finish what you once started.”

Georgia

Workforce development initiatives at Savannah Technical College are supported with a $250,000 Bank of America commitment. The gift will provide funding for students in high-demand industries, fast-track non-credit training and emergency/last-mile financial assistance.

“Bank of America’s investment in our community will pay dividends for many years to come. This funding supports our students as they prepare for careers that earn family-sustaining wages throughout our local economy,” said STC President Kathy Love.

* * *

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and the Atlanta Gas Light Foundation are partnering to help dual enrollment and traditional students throughout Georgia develop technical skills needed for the workforce. The foundation presented a $150,000 gift to TCSG for equipment and facility upgrades for TCSG’s HVAC and pipefitting programs. It also will address the critical need for gap-funding for TCSG students.



“We pride ourselves on empowering students with the tools they need to compete in the global economy, but too often, they are forced to leave us before they can complete their studies due to financial circumstances beyond their control,” said Greg Dozier, the system’s commissioner. “This donation from the Atlanta Gas Light Foundation will strengthen our ability to give our students the real-world skills and knowledge that will prepare them to succeed in the workforce.”

The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation presented a $150,000 check to the Technical College System of Georgia to help dual enrollment and traditional students prepare for the workforce. (Photo: TCSG)

Louisiana

A $1.9 million grant to Delgado Community College will boost support for “opportunity youth” in allied health and hospitality programs at the college. Opportunity youth are people 16 to 24 years old who are out of work and out of school.

The grant is from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. Objectives for the grant include reducing the number of opportunity youth who are unemployed in the New Orleans area and decreasing attrition and increasing academic success for this group.

New Jersey

Brookdale Community College will expand cybersecurity offerings with the help of a $1.9 million grant from the state and a $645,903 college match. The college will get a new facility and upgrade equipment and infrastructure.

“These efforts will grow the number of students completing associate degrees, industry certificates and new advanced cybersecurity courses. Additionally, the upgrades will support existing partnerships with academia, industry and government and allow the college to establish new partnerships,” said Brookdale President David Stout.

The college also plans to offer a new associate degree program that includes the existing cybersecurity offerings plus five added college certificates, including cybersecurity management and cybersecurity auditor.

Brookdale is one of New Jersey’s two community colleges to hold the NSA/Department of Homeland Security designation as a National Center of Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.

North Carolina

Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) has received a $2.13 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to serve more low-income students. The college plans to reform student onboarding and advising, improve academic customer service and modernize processes.

CCCC’s work will be evaluated throughout implementation by

The Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research will evaluate the work through the implementation to ensure the activities result in increases in student retention and completion.

“The project will strengthen every division of the college and positively impact each community member that receives services from our institution, all with the ultimate goal of ensuring meaningful access and success for every student,” said CCCC President Lisa M. Chapman.

South Carolina

With a $15,000 grant, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OCtech) will purchase new equipment for the electronic instrumentation technology program. This will help to better prepare students for careers in instrumentation.

The grant comes from International Paper’s Eastover Mill and the International Paper Foundation, which has been a longtime supporter of OCtech, providing factory tours, speakers for events and co-op opportunities for students.

Texas

The Alamo Colleges District and partner Navistar have received a $1.1 million Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) grant. The partners will buy new manufacturing equipment and train 512 newly hired Navistar employees. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Alamo area and will contribute to the growing automotive manufacturing industry in and around San Antonio.